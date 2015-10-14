New APIs from Apigee catch bad bods before it's too late

There are expected to be over 40 billion active wireless devices by 2020, opening up new opportunities for business. However, this rapid growth also opens up new vulnerabilities leading to operational disruption, intellectual property loss, brand reputation and financial fraud.

To help businesses protect themselves API management specialist Apigee is launching Apigee Sense, a data-driven security solution that uses a high volume of API call data and predictive analytics to continually identify bad bots.

Apigee Sense uses sophisticated machine learning to intelligently improve security as bad bots evolve. It extends the security capabilities of the Apigee Edge API management platform and is designed to help protect organisations from the cyber security threats that stem from the proliferation of API-powered, internet-connected devices and enterprise systems.

"APIs deliver the data and information powering our hyper-connected world, so protecting APIs from cyber threats is key to safeguard data," says Chet Kapoor, Apigee CEO. "Apigee customers have processed hundreds of billions of API calls through our platform in the past year to deliver rich digital experiences to their users. Apigee Sense delivers a new kind of API security that combines that API call volume with predictive analytics to quickly identify patterns for potentially malicious bots - and then - most importantly, it learns and adapts as these bots evolve".

Apigee Sense uses sophisticated bot detection algorithms built on predictive analytics and anomaly detection techniques aimed at distinguishing good bots and humans from bad bots, potentially bad bots are then automatically identified and can be blocked by the customer from engaging in malicious activities on their applications.

Capabilities include a set of data-driven risk models that monitor billions of API calls in the Apigee Cloud, identify transaction anomalies, uncover hidden bot patterns and attacks, and provide insights for counter measures and investigation support. The risk models are powered by a high volume of API call data, machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics so they continually adapt to threats.

Visual dashboards illustrate security analytics including bot traffic, bot activities and trends, and customised bot analytics based on a customer's traffic profile. Using the customisable, browser-based interface, a customer's security analysts can quickly be notified of potentially bad bots and focus on counter measures.

An API firewall engine identifies requests originating from potentially bad bots and can take appropriate counter-measures to immediately mitigate threats. Protective actions available to the customer include blocking, throttling, and ensnaring bots.

Apigee Sense is available now, for more information visit the company's website.

