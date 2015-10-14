Twitter unveils former Google business chief as executive chairman

New Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has confirmed that a former chief business officer at Google will help him get the company back on track.

Omid Kordestani has been named executive chairman of the micro-blogging site, despite only recently agreeing to work as an adviser at Alphabet and Google. He brings some impressive business credentials, having previously built up business operations at Google after initially joining the company in 1999.

Posting on Twitter, Dorsey suggested that Kordestani’s role will involve overseeing the company board, including Dorsey himself.

“Omid is a proven and experienced leader, who will directly help and coach me and our leadership, and help us recruit the best folks to Twitter,” he explained.

Dorsey will be hoping that the news takes the focus away from the announcement made earlier this week that Twitter would be laying off eight per cent of its workforce. Explaining the reasons for cutting 336 jobs, the CEO said that the restructuring was necessary to put the company on a “stronger path to grow.”

Altogether it makes for a tumultuous time for the company, which only just appointed Dorsey as permanent CEO. He will be hoping that the widespread changes lead to an upturn in the company’s fortunes after it posted some disappointing results during its most recent earnings call. Back in July, Twitter’s CFO Anthony Noto cautioned that it would “take a considerable amount of time” before the social network saw growth in its membership.