Uber glitch exposes hundreds of users' data

Uber's website suffered a glitch, resulting in the exposure of personal data of more than 600 of its drivers, IB Times wrote in a report. "The documents included uncensored scans of driving licences, insurance certificates, proof of vehicle registration, and social security numbers,” the report said.

Apparently, Uber users trying to upload their own documents to the company’s servers were instead greeted with a document page containing information of the drivers. The glitch wasn’t available to the general public, but instead only to those registered on Uber.

However, the registration process is free and can be done in a few minutes.

Uber says at worst 674 drivers were affected and 1,000 documents exposed, but its security team fixed the glitch in 30 minutes, thus trying to convince everyone that it wasn’t such a big deal.

A company spokesperson told IB Times: "We were notified about a bug impacting a fraction of our US drivers earlier this afternoon [13 October]. Within 30 minutes our security team had fixed the issue. We'd like to thank the driver who drew it to our attention and apologise to those drivers whose information may have been affected. Their security is incredibly important to Uber and we will follow up with them directly."

Online data exposure is one of the biggest risks of today’s online world, as it can result not only in data theft, but identity theft and blackmailing, as well.

"This info is worse than credit card information... this info can be used to create accounts and verify identities online," one user wrote.

It is being reported that the leak was connected to Uber's new Uber Partner app, which is "designed to give drivers more information so Uber works better for them".