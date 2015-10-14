Why you should partner up for your move to the cloud

Moving systems to the cloud is a big step and a significant investment. So it's important that businesses do all they can to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Cloud management company BetterCloud has released the latest set of data from its Trends in Cloud IT survey which shows that - as with so many things in life - cloud adoption is better with a partner.

Key findings are that Microsoft leads in direct sales with 67 per cent buying direct and only 33 per cent buying Office 365 through a partner. For Google Apps there’s a more even split of 55-45 per cent (direct-indirect).

The interesting part is that large enterprises are 22 per cent more likely to be satisfied with their cloud projects when working with a partner. Mid-sized organisations are 11 per cent happier when partners are involved. SMBs are happier still with 92 per cent of those working with a partner being satisfied with the results.

Other findings include that the average time between initial research and purchase is six months for Google Apps and eight months for Office 365. There's an expected increase in app usage in the next two years of 173 per cent for Office 365 and 89 per cent for Google Apps. Despite this only 45 per cent of large enterprises working with a partner say they will be 100 per cent cloud in the next 10 years.

You can see a summary of the survey results in infographic form below.

Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock