Adobe issues 69 patches to fix Flash, Reader and Acrobat

Adobe has issued no more and no less than cheeky 69 patches, fixing various bugs and vulnerabilities across a couple of its products.

Flash, which has in recent times become a kicking bin, suffering breach after breach after breach, has been patched yet again, together with Adobe Reader and Acrobat.

The security fixes come with an introduction by the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US CERT) which suggested that people get their patching priorities in order.

"Adobe has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Reader, Acrobat and Flash Player. Exploitation of some of these vulnerabilities may allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected system," said the advisory.

"Users and administrators are encouraged to review Adobe Security Bulletins APSB15-24 and APSB15-25 and apply the necessary updates."

Security expert Graham Cluley wrote a blog post, urging everyone to patch up as soon as possible:

“I would therefore urge you to implement these updates ASAP before an attacker begins exploiting the vulnerabilities in the wild. It might also be worth enabling Click-to-Play for Flash, or disabling Flash altogether,” he wrote.

Yesterday we reported how Trend Micro discovered a new vulnerability in Flash, which allows potential hackers to install malware on a victim’s computer.

The vulnerability was used in something the security firm calls Pawn Storm - a hacking attack targeting several foreign affairs ministries around the globe. It sent phishing emails with links related to the current events in the Middle East, and if an unsuspecting victim clicked on a link, he would be redirected to a site where the Flash exploit is located.