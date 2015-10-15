Jive Software releases Jive-x update to boost engagement and drive sales

Jive Software has released its latest application which lets businesses identify their customers and partners and easily communicate with them.

Jive-x uses engagement campaigns, updated missions, new tiles and templates without the need for customisations.

The application incentivises users through advocacy, a capability powered by feedback mechanics that helps identify and activate customers and experts within a community. The application's technology also integrates user profiles, notifications, and landing pages, and adds a host of new tiles.

Administrators can also create exclusive campaigns and curate on-going conversations in their communities.

Community managers can directly curate and leverage community content in external systems and applications, such as blogs on corporate websites and documents with reviews through e-commerce sites, and send out email communications and automatically populate unread items from news feeds and inbox.

Also included in the recent release is Jive-x's improved mobile platform, spam prevention and seamless sign-on across multiple communities.

In addition, its dashboard service provides metrics related to user engagement in a single view.

"Today's customers connect and communicate with brands on their preferred digital, mobile and social channels," said Ofer Ben-David, executive vice president of engineering at Jive Software. "Jive-x is the customer engagement hub that activates these cohesive and immersive experiences whether the customer engages on a desktop or mobile device, at any time and from anywhere."