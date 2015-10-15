ONS crime statistics include cyber-crime for the first time ever

Office for National Statistics released its crime statistics for the year ending on June 2015 and, for the first time ever, the statistics included cyber-crime as a factor.

"The survey until very recently excluded fraud and cyber-crime, however following the success of recent development work, new questions have been added to the survey from the beginning of October 2015 with initial estimates (based on three months’ data) beginning to appear in April 2016,” it was said in the follow-up press release.

Senior Manager in KPMG’s Cyber Security practice, Louise Pordage, commented on the statistics, praising the move, but adding that there is still a lot of work to be done, as the effect of cyber-crime on the UK economy is yet unclear.

“While the figures released today may appear high, I am certain that cyber-crime remains one of the most under reported areas in our crime statistics. There is little clarity around the impact of cyber-crime against the UK economy, and of course the statistics released today only consider crimes against the person rather than corporate crime,” Pordage said.

“Getting a better view of cyber-crime matters to individuals, corporations and the government. It also drives home the point that we all need to consider our security online and take sensible precautions to protect ourselves.

“Our world is becoming digital and so is organised crime. The incorporation of these figures into the Crime Survey of England and Wales is a vital first step towards a more robust reporting regime for cyber-crime, and an important recognition that such crimes can have every bit as much of an impact on our lives as more conventional crime.”