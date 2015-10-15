Twitter website and apps struck down by outage

Downtime for social networks seems to be an increasingly common phenomena throughout 2015, and more online panic was seen today when Twitter went down briefly.

As the Telegraph reports, at around about 14:15 this afternoon, the Twitter website and mobile app, along with TweetDeck, suffered an outage for about 10 minutes.

It all came back up quickly enough then, but for a short while, the flow of cleverly crafted concise 140-character pearls of wisdom ceased for UK users, as well as Americans, and in certain other parts of the globe.

Instead, tweeters were confronted by the usual message: “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing – we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Everything seems to be fine now, and we’ve certainly got no issues getting onto the site, although other sources have suggested some folks may still be affected.

As to what caused this glitch, we are completely in the dark in that respect, and Twitter hasn’t even bothered to update its status page to acknowledge the latest chunk of downtime.

The last outage was almost exactly a month ago on September 14, although that was a far more serious technical gremlin that lasted for an hour.

Facebook certainly had a rocky time last month, too, being hit by two outages in the space of a week, with one of those hitches lasting not much longer than 10 minutes, although the second bout of downtime went on for 40 minutes.