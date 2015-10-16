Controversial CISA bill has major tech companies up in arms

Even though Barack Obama recently said his administration will not pursue any legislation regarding anti-encryption, it didn't stop other institutions from pursuing snooping-allowing laws.

The latest in the string of US government's controversial legislatives is called Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA), and is something the majority of large US tech companies are fretting over.

The CISA, which is up for debate in the Senate in the next few weeks, is being presented as a benefit in terms of information sharing and counter-terrorism, but the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which supports such aims, believes the Act is poorly written.

"The CCIA fully supports [the] goal. However, the CCIA is unable to support CISA as it is currently written. CISA's prescribed mechanism for the sharing of cyber threat information does not sufficiently protect users' privacy or appropriately limit the permissible uses of information shared with the government," said the CCIA in a blog post.

"In addition, the bill authorises entities to employ network defence measures that might cause collateral harm to the systems of innocent third parties."

Even though CCIA acknowledges the fact that legislation is needed and could sort out some problems, CISA, as it’s written now, can’t help.

“It is important to note that while appropriately constructed cybersecurity information sharing legislation can provide a more efficient regime for the voluntary sharing of appropriately limited information between the private sector and government, it is not the only means through which information sharing can occur. Current legal authorities permit companies to share cyber threat indicators with the government where necessary to protect their rights and the rights of their users, and should not be discounted as useful existing mechanisms.”