Dynatrace announces a series of business solutions

Digital Performance software company Dynatrace announced a series of new solutions and services built to help companies meet the challenges of managing today’s and tomorrow’s software applications.

Highlights include new performance, competitive and user analytics powered by collective intelligence; new automation for cloud; support for next-generation virtual network environments; and a new “free for life” version of Dynatrace Application Monitoring and User Experience Management (UEM) for developers and testers.

Dynatrace APMaaS now has four expanded capabilities that simplify the understanding and optimization of the user experience “value chain” and improve competitive positioning:

Digital Performance Intelligence: Provides an all-new means of analysing digital performance from the end-user’s perspective for digital business owners, including eCommerce, mobile and digital marketing leaders. A new NoSQL big-data analytics engine processes competitive site comparisons and third-party performance benchmarks in real-time.

PureLytics for Synthetic Monitoring: Dynatrace PureLytics for Synthetic Monitoring is based on millions of performance signals a day – its analytics engine synthesizes issue patterns to identify root cause from your site’s historical behaviour and the behaviour of digital services used across the Internet.

Digital Performance Insights: Digital Performance Insights delivers ongoing competitive performance reports and improvement opportunities on a company’s site or app. This service is now available for all Dynatrace APMaaS customers. It enables any digital business owner seeking to maximize their online investments to tap into the industry most seasoned experts in mobile and web performance optimization. The service includes ongoing measurements, daily and monthly digital performance reports, including up-to-the-minute industry benchmarks and proactive recommendations on improving customer experience.

Keynote PurePath Integration: Now Keynote Synthetic Monitoring customers can trace discrete transactions from the edge of the Internet through the cloud and data centre, down to individual lines of code, powered by out-of-the-box integration with Dynatrace Application Monitoring.

Enhancements to Dynatrace Application Monitoring & UEM

Pre-built automation blueprints for Chef, Puppet, Ansible and Powershell are now available on GitHub.

Dynatrace 6.2.2 now provides an open user interface where external content and analytics can be added into business dashboards. Contextual information like user analytics data, social data and marketing data from tools like Google Analytics or Marketo, can be presented alongside performance data to create a complete Digital Experience Center.

A new real-time User Behavior Analytics dashboard comes out-of-the-box, and provides instant answers to questions like:

What is the average time a user spent on my site? What geographic segment is currently most active? What channels (mobile app, mobile web, or web) are users active on right now?

Dynatrace is now offering the full product functionality of Dynatrace Application Monitoring and UEM for a lifetime. It enables teams to find problems earlier in the lifecycle and empowers developers and testers to level-up their contributions to the business.

Results include: higher quality software that gets pushed to production, shorter release cycles, less time spent in war rooms, better collaboration with peers and more time for developers to innovate instead of fixing bugs.

With the rise of software-defined data centres and virtualized infrastructures, traffic patterns are becoming increasingly volatile and complex to monitor, creating new challenges for operations team to ensure smooth operations and quick troubleshooting. Dynatrace Data Center RUM 12.4 is bringing new capability to address this critical set of challenges.

DC RUM 12.4 introduces auto-discovery and monitoring of VLANs, tunnels, QoS, cloud services and more. IT operations and network performance teams can now gain visibility into how the virtualized infrastructure delivers applications, and provides flawless service delivery.

DC RUM maintains user and transactional visibility at speeds of 20 Gbps with a single software-based probe.

The Universal Decode enables rapid prototyping and delivery of new transaction-oriented analysis modules. DC RUM 12.4 introduces a software development kit (SDK), complete with example decode scripts for BEA WebLogic T3 and ISO 8583, the financial industry’s transaction protocol standard.