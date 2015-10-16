Lenovo refused to re-sell Microsoft's Surface Pro 3

Last year, Microsoft approached a number of PC manufacturers and sellers, asking them to resell their Surface Pro 3 tablet.

Among those asked were Lenovo, Dell and HP. The latter two accepted the offer, while Lenovo declined, Business Insider reported on Friday.

The news of Lenovo's declining of Microsoft's offer broke on Wednesday at an event for PC resellers held in Barcelona this week, the Canalys Channels Forum.

Lenovo COO Gianfranco Lanci told the story, as the topic of Microsoft's Surface Enterprise Initiative came up: "I said no to resell their product," Lanci said at the conference, adding that Microsoft "asked me more than one year ago, and I said no I don't see any reason why I should sell a product from, within brackets, competition."

The initiative has seen PC's biggest players, including Dell and HP, supporting Microsoft's product. Some were pleased by the deal, others not so much.

"These are customers we have been working with for many, many years and we don't simply want to cede those relationships to a competitor, so we said, 'OK, we'll participate in that,” said HP PC chief Dion Weisler, hinting he wasn't all that excited about being part of the deal.

“But HP salespeople won't get commissions for selling the Surface and HP will only "sell, service, and support Surface if the customer absolutely insists upon it, but that is not our first preference," he said.”

Dell, on the other hand, embraced the opportunity. The initiative was launched with much fanfare last month, with video statements from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Dell CEO Michael Dell extolling the arrangement.