You can now login to your Yahoo Mail without a password

Yahoo is launching a new feature for its email service, which enables you to log in without using a password.

Called “Account Key,” the new method should prove more secure than even the most complex passwords, which are still relatively easy to hack.

While on their PC, Yahoo Mail users simply enter their username when prompted at the login page and then they should receive a notification on their smartphone. A single click on your handset then gives you access to your mail. Users will also be informed of the browser being used to access their account and at what time, which should make it easier to find out if someone is gaining unauthorised access.

Yahoo isn’t completely doing away with passwords, however, but rather sees Account Key as a possible alternative. The new feature can be disabled easily and there is also a backup feature if you need to sign in but have lost your phone.

Dylan Casey, vice president of product management at Yahoo, believes that the feature is the next step towards a password-free future.

“Passwords are usually simple to hack and easy to forget,” he said. “Account Key streamlines the sign-in process with a secure, elegant and easy-to-use interface that makes access as easy as tapping a button. It’s also more secure than a traditional password because once you activate Account Key – even if someone gets access to your account info – they can’t sign in.”

Yahoo has previously launched an on-demand password feature that lets users sign in using an SMS code and Account Key seems to be taking this a step further. It will be shortly be available to users of the latest version of the Yahoo Mail app and it is expected to launch across the company’s other software before the end of the year.