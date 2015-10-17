Five ways to protect the info on your mobile device

Because mobile use is becoming more popular, there are more and more security threats that are being designed specifically to target mobile platforms and operating systems.

As a result, many mobile users are starting to panic. Well don’t worry; here are the five best ways that you can protect the information stored on your mobile device.

Lock Your Device

An easy way to protect information is to lock your device, either using a pin code or a fingerprint-sensitive lock. This way, if someone else gets hold of your phone, they’ll only be able to reset the phone without getting hold of your sensitive data.

Watch What You Download

The antivirus options for mobile devices aren’t generally as strong as the ones that have been developed for PC. If you are downloading unknown files and apps on your phone, be aware that these may contain malware and viruses that may steal your information.

Only download items from a trusted source that has many reviews. If you use an Android device, you may also want to invest in an android checkup app that will regularly scan your phone for malware and unusual performance issues.

Get Regular Security Updates

The technology that keeps your mobile information safe is evolving very quickly. In order to take advantage of this, you can set your phone to automatically update its security software. This way, you’ll stay protected from new security threats that are intended to steal your information, and you won’t have to worry about forgetting to initiate the updates yourself.

Use Wireless Networks Judiciously

Finding a wireless network on the go can be a great thing if your data plan is running low. However, you need to be careful about which wifi networks you sign into. Some networks may have malicious settings that allow someone else to access your phone’s files and stored information.

To prevent this from happening, try to stick with known sources for your internet connection. For instance, coffee shops and restaurants are better choices than someone’s home network or a cryptic wireless source. Even so, attackers can hack into these networks and find new ways to get your information. So, be sure to turn off your wireless networks unless you absolutely need them at that moment. Remember: It’s better to use up some of your monthly data or to go without internet access for a while, than it is to connect to an unsecured and potentially dangerous WiFi signal.

Use Remote Wipes

If you are serious about protecting the information on your mobile device, it’s important to have a remote wiping system for your phone. In case the information on your phone is compromised or the phone is stolen, you’ll be able to erase the data and history from another phone or computer. With a remote wipe, you can either do a complete information scrub or delete a selected set of files from your mobile device.

Before you set up your remote wipe, it can be helpful to have a copy of your information stored in another place, such as in the cloud or on your desktop computer.

Security for Businesses

Since more and more workers will access sensitive company information from their phones, businesses may need to consider how they can protect their sensitive and/or valuable information on these mobile platforms. For businesses security, a remote wiping system is crucial when your employees are working on the go.

The days when you only needed a physical security camera system such as Pro-Vigil are over. While these things are important protecting your digital devices is just as important, if you let criminals into your digital system you might as well let them walk all over your company property.

You may also want to place some restrictions about how and what your employees can do on their business-use mobile devices. For instance, if you provide employees with company phones for working remotely, there is a smaller chance that they will download an unsavory app onto the phone and compromise your data.

You can also choose to only allow certain activities, such as the accessing of email accounts on the go, while not allowing access to financial information or sensitive documents.

It can be difficult to enforce these security policies on your employees’ personal phones, but setting the policies ahead of time can help to keep your company safe.

Image credit: Shutterstock/wk1003mike