Amazon launches battle against fake reviewers with mass lawsuit

Amazon has filed a lawsuit against more than a thousand people offering fake reviews for the products that are being sold on the e-retailer.

According to a BBC report, the American online retailer has filed a lawsuit in Seattle, Washington, against 1,114 defendants who they're calling John Doe, as their real names are not known at this time.

The defendants offered their services for as low as $5 (£3.24) on the Fiverr.com website, a popular website for freelancers and those looking for hired work. They promised five-star reviews for a seller's products.

"While small in number, these reviews can significantly undermine the trust that consumers and the vast majority of sellers and manufacturers place in Amazon, which in turn tarnishes Amazon's brand," the technology giant said in its complaint, which was filed on Friday.

Amazon said it had investigated the matter and even bought fake reviews. It said it had observed fake review sellers attempting to avoid detection by using multiple accounts from unique IP addresses.

"Amazon is bringing this action to protect its customers from this misconduct, by stopping defendants and uprooting the ecosystem in which they participate," the lawsuit says.

The company also said it's not targeting Fiverr.

Amazon is an e-retail site which allows anyone, a customer or not, to write a review about a certain product sold on the Amazon store. However, the company's rules strictly forbid fake or paid-for reviews.

Fiverr.com is an online site where freelancers of various industries look for additional work, including programmers, graphic designers and content creators.