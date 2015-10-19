Google buys 360-photography firm Digisfera to boost Street View offering

Google has acquired Digisfera, a 360-degree photography company from Portugal. According to a blog post on the Digisfera site, the company will work as part of the Google Street View project.

“We’re excited to share that Digisfera is joining Google. We started Digisfera almost five years ago and have had the opportunity to work in many interesting projects involving 360º photography over the years,” it says in the blog post. “We’re excited to join the Street View team at Google to continue building great experiences using 360° photography.”

The company also said it will no longer offer its services to customers and will discontinue some. Others will be made open-source.

“As we move on to our next adventure, it will no longer be possible for us to keep developing PanoTag, so it is being discontinued. We are planning to open-source our Marzipano viewer in the coming weeks and hope this will benefit the panoramic photography community.”

V3 reached out to both companies for comment and to try and find out the price of the acquisition, but ended up empty-handed. “The financial and strategic details of the acquisition were not disclosed, despite V3 approaching both companies for more information and comment,” it said in a report.

360-degree imaging and video, virtual reality and augmented reality are all new battlefields for large companies to fight for market share.

Google has been busy improving on its mapping service, and has recently updated its Maps with an optional Timeline feature which tracks a user’s travel history.