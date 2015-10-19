Huawei reveals new $1bn plan to boost IT developers

Over at the company's big developer event, Huawei has pledged $1 billion (£650 million) worth of funding to support IT developers and help them innovate.

The Development Enabler Plan is the central pillar of the first ever Huawei Developers Congress, and the billion dollar fund will be dispensed over the next five years, divided over five separate initiatives.

Those initiatives will include an innovation fund to help partners jointly develop innovative solutions, and development support which aims to build an open platform and remote labs to help with the development of products.

Huawei will also offer a developer marketing fund, and a talent training fund to help with research and development. Finally, the Huawei certification scheme will provide official certification for developers.

The overall aim is to forge stronger business partnerships with developers, and open up Huawei’s cutting-edge tech to them including the company’s expertise in the cloud, and with mobile broadband, big data, BYOD, the Internet of Things and software defined networking.

Ryan Ding, Huawei’s Executive Director and President of Products & Solutions, commented: "Huawei has focused on ICT infrastructure, opened up its innovative and leading ICT solutions to developers, and built an open environment and enablement platform for the carrier and enterprise markets. The aim is to help developers create innovative services and rapidly respond to customers' business needs.”

Evan Xiao, President of Huawei P&S Strategy and Business Development, added: “Huawei will provide Lab as a Service based on cloud, end-to-end development resources, agile development processes and tools, dedicated experts who offer online support 24/7, and a Developer Zone that supports social engagement among partners.”