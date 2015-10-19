Privacy concerns continue to surround Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act

The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) that is set to be discussed by the US Senate is opposed by some of the world’s biggest technology firms.

Google, Facebook, Yahoo and many others believe that the legislation could have a negative impact on user privacy.

The aim of the CISA is to help prevent cyberthreats from occurring and to stop those that are successful from spreading rapidly. In order to do so it will provide a set of regulations for sharing cyberthreat information amongst businesses and government agencies. Whilst technology firms, represented by the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), believe that the bill will be beneficial, they also have their reservations.

“[The] CCIA is unable to support CISA as it is currently written. CISA’s prescribed mechanism for sharing of cyber threat information does not sufficiently protect users’ privacy or appropriately limit the permissible uses of information shared with the government,” the trade body explains. “In addition, the bill authorises entities to employ network defence measures that might cause collateral harm to the systems of innocent third parties.”

The CCIA recognises that a more efficient method of sharing information must be implemented in order to limit the impact of cyberattacks, but believes the CISA must be amended first. The bill is due for consideration in the coming weeks, so it remains to be seen whether the Senate agrees with the CCIA’s point of view.