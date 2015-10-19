Softcat going public in November

Softcat, a Marlow-based IT infrastructure provider, is planning to go public next month, The Register revealed on Monday. The company is expecting a market cap of £400m to £500m, the report said.

“The company intends to apply for admission of its Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market listed securities of the LSE,” Softcat said in a statement sent to The Register. “It is expected that admission will occur in November 2015,” the company added.

The shares are currently held by the company’s founder, Peter Kelly, and according to the firm’s statement, the company will not receive any of the proceeds of the global offer.

Softcat’s business has been a great success, with 40 quarters of uninterrupted organic revenue growth, rising from £89.1m in fiscal 2007 to £145.8m in fiscal 2010.

“We have successfully grown Softcat with a clear vision and purpose. Softcat is a people-centric, sales driven organisation, focused on delivering world class customer service in the attractive IT infrastructure market,” said Softcat CEO, Martin Hellawell.

"For the last decade we've done just that, delivering a track record of strong financial performance and demonstrated an ability to evolve our customer offerings," he added.

"Our growth model is simple but effective: grow our business with existing customers and win new customers, while continuing to offer a world class service. By continuing to focus on these key areas, we believe that we can continue to drive the growth of our business and, as a consequence, create shareholder value,” concluded Hellawell.