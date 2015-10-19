Two-thirds of enterprises showing shoddy data control practices

Many enterprises are still struggling to control their critical data, a new survey by IDC shows. Moreover, two-thirds of enterprises are failing to meet best practice standards for data control.

The survey, commissioned by copy data virtualisation company Actifio, is called “Common Gaps in Data Control: Identifying, Quantifying, and Solving Them Using Best Practices", and shows that keeping enterprise data both safe and accessible is a complex balancing act made all the more difficult by the geometric growth rate of production data.

This data is difficult to keep track of, let alone protect. Each added physical copy increases the “surface area of attack” for this data, creating additional opportunities for the wrong people to get access.

The survey shows that this problem still persists throughout the vast majority of enterprises, despite well-publicised high-profile security breaches or data leaks.

According to the survey, two-thirds of enterprises fail to meet best practice standards for data control and few are likely to be consistent across the full spectrum of data security policies. Also, 77 per cent of surveyed organisations fail to mask sensitive data during the test/development phase, which significantly increases the threat of a data breach.

Unsurprisingly, the government performs best overall at implementing data control policies, while the Education sector is the weakest. The CIO is central to the implementation of data control/security policies – policies are only applied on an ad-hoc basis 34 percent of the time

The paper also says that a typical organisation holds 375 data copies, with each copy carrying sensitive information and therefore an increased risk of attack.

The white paper contains insights from a survey of senior executives at 429 mid-to-large scale enterprises across five industry sectors – Government, Financial, Education, Healthcare and Retail, and focuses on current trends related to data access, management, masking, copy proliferation and tracking.