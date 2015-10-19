What you really need to know about migrating to Windows 10

Microsoft has recently launched Windows 10, its newest and last operating system. This new software has left companies asking how and why they should migrate to this system?

Here's everything you need to know for your Windows 10 migration:

It is the newest platform and will update automatically to tackle new challenges, such as new and dangerous viruses. It is a sound operating system as it can simply update with the times, rather than needing to buy a new operating system to get the new software update.

Microsoft has tried to take on rivals Apple and Google with this new update as it is putting more control back in the hands of the user. By adopting a software as a service approach, Windows 10 allows you to choose and personalise your software, such as having the apps that you want rather than the ones you have to accept with the new operating system.

It is built to incorporate the new Microsoft innovations and technology, including Microsoft Edge, the new, faster Internet Browser which allows you to annotate web pages directly, share with friends or colleagues and save easily for later. It will also integrate with Cortana, your personal assistant, who utilises location and GPS. Cortana can integrate with your Windows 10 and updates seamlessly.

Windows 10 is also looking to work far better with mobiles than previous systems, with built-in apps, such as Maps, Photos, Mail and Calendar. These apps can also use OneDrive to back up your information and sync seamlessly across your Windows 10 devices, like your laptop or PC. The integration with office 365 is much better than previous versions.

With Continuum, you can connect your smartphone to your screen to work on your documents. It is all synced so you can carry it ‘on the go’ as well. Continuum for phones will be available on select new premium phones coming soon.

It is ideal for businesses who are looking for the ability to allow home users to join a work network whilst maintaining the highest security. Windows 10 makes this easier than ever before. There is also Windows hello as a new way of having users login with their face, which is not common with other operating systems.

With Windows 10 you can split your screen in four different ways to work on several pieces of work effortlessly. Work on your presentation and copy information from the web without having to minimise the screen.

For most Windows 7 and Windows 8 users, you will probably have seen a pop up on the bottom right hand corner to upgrade. It is free until July next year, after which Microsoft will begin to charge users to install it. Like most software installations, what will happen is it will load the start-up screen, ask you to restart your PC and it is completed with no loss to your data.

If you haven’t seen the screen pop to upgrade to Windows 10 then you can visit the website to check if your hardware is eligible for the upgrade.

What lessons can be learnt?

Microsoft has been eager to work on the feedback from Windows 8 and 8.1. Firstly it brought back the start bar, so you can search for programs and apps, whilst still having the ability to pin things to the desktop or start bar for easy access. By migrating to Windows 10, you can experiment on the system yourself and feedback to Microsoft what you do and don’t like.

What tips or advice can be given?

The free version currently out now will have bugs here or there, but it is a learning curve for Microsoft. The aim is to get users to try and experiment with the system and log their reviews to Microsoft Answer Desk.

If you have questions during or after the upgrade process you can go to them. Please see Windows 10 Q&A or Community Forum for more information.

Andy Hinxman, Director of Keybridge IT