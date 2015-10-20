Apple CEO sees 'massive change' in the auto industry

Apple's CEO has announced some major changes in the automobile industry, hinting that maybe, just maybe, Apple will build its own cars.

Cook, however, failed to confirm it.

“It would seem that there will be massive change, massive, in that industry,” Financial Times cites Mr Cook saying during an interview at the Wall Street Journal’s annual tech conference in Southern California. “I do think that industry is at an inflection point for massive change, not just evolutionary change.”

Even though Cook failed to directly answer any questions regarding Apple building its own cars, he did say that the current state of the automobile industry is leaving a huge gap which can be filled by technology companies.

“What I see is, software becomes an increasingly important component of the car in future,” he said. “Autonomous driving becomes very much more important in a huge way in future.”

Cook confirmed that CarPlay is in his company’s focus, at the moment. CarPlay is a standard allowing devices running the iOS operating system to function with built-in display units of automobile dashboards.

It is available for all iPhones that use the Lightning connector and operate iOS 7.1 or later.

While unveiled as iOS in the Car during the opening keynote of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2013, it was later formally renamed CarPlay on launching to the public on March 3, 2014, at the Geneva Motor Show.

“What we really want, hopefully in the short term, is, we want people when they enter their car to have an iPhone experience,” he said.