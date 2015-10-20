British teens want electric cars

British teenagers are really interested in having an electric car as the first vehicle they buy, a new survey has shown, with more than 80 per cent of 14-year-olds wanting one, when the time is right.

Moreover, almost 90 per cent of 14 to 17 year olds feel that motorists should be driving zero-emissions cars, regardless of their age.

The survey, done by Go Ultra Low, asked 800 teenagers aged 14 o 17 about electric vehicles. The results show that as the age goes down, interest in electric cars goes up.

Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, said: "It's really encouraging to see how popular electric cars have become among British teenagers as the next generation of first car buyers. Our research shows that younger consumers are more drawn towards environmentally friendly purchases, including when planning which car they'll drive when they get their license."

At the same time, electric sales in the UK have seen significant growth, but still not big enough to compete with the sales of classic cars with internal combustion engines.

According to IB Times, in September this year 3,912 electric and hybrid cars eligible for the government's £5,000 grant were sold, compared to 3,090 in September 2014. For the year-to-date, that figure is at 20,992, up 138.5% from last year.

Still, electric cars are a dominant force – in September 462,517 of those were sold, representing an 8.6 per cent jump from last year. By the time today's 14-year-olds are in a financial position to buy a new car, it is expected that the cost of electric vehicles will have fallen substantially.