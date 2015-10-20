CityFibre to replace the government's voucher scheme

The recently suspended Super Connected Cities connection voucher scheme has left many businesses disappointed, but luckily for them, CityFibre has jumped in to help by offering free internets.

It is offering businesses free connection to its pure fibre networks in Aberdeen, Coventry, Edinburgh, Huddersfield, Peterborough and York.

The offer is open to over 55,000 businesses within reach of CityFibre’s networks in its project cities, but be quick - it ends on November 5.

There is strong support for the direct benefits that state-of-the-art fibre networks bring to businesses; studies show internet-related economic activity in the UK will grow to 12.4 per cent by next year – up from 8.3 per cent in 2012. Despite this, Ofcom figures show nearly a fifth are unhappy at not being able to access the broadband speeds they were led to expect.

Commenting on the offer, James Thomas, director of operations at CityFibre said: “We were great supporters of the government’s connection voucher scheme as a catalyst to encourage businesses to upgrade to ultra-fast services and more modern pure fibre networks.

“We are delighted to be able to help those businesses that have missed out on the voucher, giving them a final chance to get connected to transformational services on future-proof pure fibre infrastructure in the cities we serve.”

All interested businesses are able to register their interest in the offer by visiting www.cityfibre.com/connectfree. All registered businesses are subject to survey and if eligible, details will be passed to CityFibre’s Internet Service Provider partners to follow-up.