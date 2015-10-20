How to survive and thrive in the mobile-first world

Analysts predict that 268 billion mobile apps will be downloaded by 2017. Further evidence that mobile apps have become the most diverse and broadly adopted software in existence.

To thrive in this new reality, developing and delivering applications that drive superior user experiences and engage your customers and staff is the new business imperative. Examples of this new cloud-centric, mobile-first application economy are everywhere, and they are radically changing the world of business.

In entertainment, applications like Netflix and Hulu have already transformed video delivery, and are becoming the new standards. In the payments sector, applications like Google Wallet and PayPal are challenging the dominance of traditional banks and credit cards. In transportation, software-driven services like Uber and Lyft are rewriting both the back office and customer experience world of taxi and limo services.

The marriage of applications and mobility is creating new business models, inspiring new customer behaviours and creating different end-user expectations. Along with opportunities for innovation and creating new business opportunities, app-centric mobility also brings along new challenges to address in the areas of security, speed and satisfaction.

Security

Sensitive data is leaving the organisation in a way never seen before, and security needs are evolving quickly. Preventing malware, theft, controlling access and verifying identity and protecting your data across all of these new device types and form factors is challenging many organisations and preventing adoption of corporate apps across mobile devices.

Speed

Traditional services are consumed both on premises and via the cloud in new ways across employees, partners and customers. Major disruptive forces including Shadow IT require development organisations to react quickly to their Lines of Business and user base in order to remain competitive. It’s important to innovate and integrate using increasingly rich API engines otherwise organisations will be overtaken by faster and more nimble competitors.

Satisfaction

End-user experience is the primary factor that determines the success of these new services. Many enterprises are still challenged to understand the scale, performance and end-user experience of their traditional apps. With even higher reliability expectations from mobile app users, enterprises continue to struggle, but with greater need for contextual and granular insight into end-user experience.

This requires you to think about your mobile app development efforts across a range of activities that span the development and operations teams, as well as third parties with expertise that your business may not currently possess. To thrive in the new mobile application economy, you need an app-savvy partner.

Look for a partner to support you in each step of the mobile application delivery life cycle without creating new management or technical silos. A partner that takes an application-centric approach to mobility management with a comprehensive solution that helps you:

Secure access to mobile apps, backend APIs and the data itself across apps, devices and machines

the delivery of quality mobile apps at lower cost Optimise mobile application health, performance and the end-user experience.

By doing so you’ll be able to ensure a better mobile experience for your customers, partners and end users; deliver higher quality mobile apps faster and at a lower cost; better serve the mobility management needs of your broad range of IT stakeholders from DevOps to IT Security to Support; and, do so without creating new silos to manage.

Bill Talbot, Product Marketing Manager for Automation Solutions, CA Technologies

Image source: Shutterstock/Lenka Horavova