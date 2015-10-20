IP EXPO report: 54 per cent of enterprises are on Windows 10

New research from end-point security software firm Avecto, conducted at this years IP EXPO Europe event in London, has found that 54 per cent of enterprises are already using Windows 10.

Microsoft's latest and arguably greatest operating system has enjoyed a strong start to life, especially in the business environment where it is already making more headway than its predecessor Windows 8.

Looking at the bigger picture, a recent study by Spiceworks found that 40 per cent of businesses intent to upgrade to Windows 10 within a year and that the current penetration rate for businesses with 1,000 employees or more is 22.7 per cent.

Mark Austin, co-founder and CEO at Avecto said: "With Microsoft setting a target of 1 billion devices to be migrated by 2017, it’s clear that Windows 10 will be a dominant force in the years to come.

"With an increasing number of organisations contemplating a move to Windows 10, we’ve experienced an uplift in the number of customers asking us to support them in their migration. The addition of Windows 10 support to Defendpoint provides a consistent approach to managing privileges and applications across all Windows endpoints, while sandboxing all web based threats."

