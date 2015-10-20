PC sales in the UK rose with surprising strength in Q3

PC sales are on the up, at least in the UK and some other Euro countries, although much of the continent witnessed a slump rather than a rise.

According to new sales data from Context, 1.06 million laptops, desktop PCs and workstations were shifted in Q3, a remarkable rise of 11.2 per cent compared to the same period last year in the UK.

Denmark saw an identical percentage increase, and Spain outpaced everyone with a 17.5 per cent rise. Austria was up almost 5 per cent as well, but other European countries witnessed a drop in sales, the Register reports.

Overall, Context found that PC sales dropped 3.3 per cent, and the company tweeted that: “Stock levels are improving but are still high in some countries.”

The firm further noted that 2-in-1 hybrids continued to grow, driven by Windows 10 (which now deals with the transition between laptop and tablet modes adeptly). Context also said that sales of PCs with Windows 10 Home on board accelerated in September, as did the sales of Windows 10 business PCs.

In the UK, consumer desktop PC sales rose by 18.6 per cent, and half of those were all-in-ones. The workstation market also saw some major growth in this country, and was up just over 17 per cent, although of course it still remains relatively small fry at 12,100 units of sales.

Recent global stats were more gloomy, showing that year-on-year PC shipments were down by 7.7 per cent according to Gartner, or 10.8 per cent according to IDC.