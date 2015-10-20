Secure your devices with new cloud patching platform

Keeping devices secure means ensuring that they're up to date with the latest software patches. For IT managers this can present a major logistical problem, especially where different operating systems are in use.

IT management systems specialist Shavlik is launching a new version of its Shavlik Protect patch management solution, as well as Empower, a platform that aggregates data to give IT departments more insight into and control over their systems.

Protect 9.2 features improved patch assessments that cut the time needed to assess in half compared with the previous version. With agentless technology, Protect streamlines the patching process by giving IT departments increased opportunities to automate their patching. It also features intuitive scheduling based on Patch Tuesday releases. This allows admins to easily manage their patching based on this industry-standard release, rather than using arbitrary dates.

Admins can create templates that dynamically update, so systems that often leave the network are kept up to date no matter where they go or for how long. New Predictive Patch technology means Protect can anticipate what admins will need next and distribute it across the enterprise before it's detected as missing.

The new Empower platform aggregates data from Shavlik Protect, Active Directory and other systems - both on and off the network. This gives IT departments instant access to much more information relating to different systems than was previously available. Using Empower's data, administrators can determine any problems an endpoint might have, from anywhere with an internet connection. Empower also allows users to see more about their environment and know more about the system before they make critical decisions, uniting operational efficiency and security.

Chris Goettl, senior product manager at Shavlik says, "Empower is designed to be everywhere you need it to be. It is purpose-built to manage your users, their devices and be with those users wherever they go. With this solution, Shavlik Empower will bring a new level of perspective to how you view operational and security data".

Empower includes Mac OS X asset inventory and patch management. It also features integration with Shavlik Protect. This integration allows a consolidated, web-based view of patch compliance across Windows and Mac systems. Improved inventory capabilities provide IT professionals with a visual timeline of events on a system, allowing them to see configuration drift, manage warranties and gain deeper insight into their software and hardware assets.

Empower is available at no extra cost to existing Shavlik Protect users. Mac Support can be added through a per seat workstation subscription license. You can find out more on the Shavlik website.

Photo Credit: Melpomene/Shutterstock