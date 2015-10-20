Teradata announces tools to uncover the power of IoT data

The number of connected devices is increasing rapidly and producing large amounts of data. Extracting value from that data and gaining useful business insights from it though is a complex process.

Big data applications company Teradata is announcing two new software products that empower business users to uncover and operationalise the insights hidden within Internet of Things (IoT) data.

The first, Teradata Listener is an intelligent, self-service software for importing and distributing fast-moving data - either individual or multiple streams - at one time. It allows customers to push data to Hadoop, Teradata Aster Analytics, Teradata Database, and other platforms. It also enables data scientists, business analysts, and developers to quickly and easily analyse new data streams to deliver faster answers to business questions. Without needing to rely on IT for help, users can analyse data from numerous sources including sensors, telematics, mobile events, click streams, social media feeds, and IT server logs.

The second release is Teradata Aster Analytics on Hadoop, an integrated analytics solution featuring a set of more than 100 business-ready, distinctly different analytics techniques and seven vertical industry applications to run directly on Hadoop.

This allows organisations to seamlessly address business problems with an integrated analytics solution. The flexibility and simplicity of these capabilities enables everyday business analysts to perform as data scientists by tackling the organisation's most challenging problems. Aster Analytics on Hadoop allows users to combine machine learning, text, path, pattern, graph, and statistics within a single workflow.

"Daily, we collect millions of sensor observations from our equipment, and from our engineers we receive thousands of written reports that are digitised. We subject the data to a variety of analytics to discover hidden patterns in order to ensure optimal equipment performance. Our partnership with Teradata has helped us predict the leading indicators for train equipment breakdown," says Gerhard Kress, director, Analytical Services, Siemens Mobility Division. "The collection and analysis of sensor and IoT data has been integral to driving the efficiency of the rail business".

Teradata Listener is now available in beta, and will be generally available globally in the first quarter of 2016. Teradata Aster Analytics on Hadoop will also be shipped globally in the second quarter of 2016. You can find more details on the Teradata website.

