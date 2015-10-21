Back to the future with SyncVM

Virtualisation has grown rapidly over the past decade - it now accounts for 70-80 per cent of workloads and that number is only expected to increase in the coming years.

Companies are embracing virtualisation but what they really need is the ability to time travel - that’s right, time travel!

Time travel with your Virtual Machines

In the movies, when characters travel through time, they can move back and forth, from past to present to future. Unfortunately, until now, virtual machines have not been granted the same flexibility. When time traveling back to grab a previous snapshot, you have to (a) recover an entire LUN or Volume that includes potentially hundreds of VMs, and (b) drop all future snapshots once you go back in time.

What does that mean? Well, if you’re Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future, it means you time travel from 1989 back to 1955…and then you’re stuck in the past. There’s no going forward again. And if you’re a data centre professional, it means that if you choose a recovery point in the past, you lose everything between that point and the present.

Using a solution like SyncVM makes real time travel possible (Michael J. Fox just breathed a sigh of relief). First, it lets you recover any individual VM - not an entire LUN or volume. And second, it lets you shift back and forth through time by moving between recovery points without ever losing any VM-level data.

Unhindered by traditional storage constructs like LUNs and Volumes, it transforms virtual machine snapshots into a powerful means to accelerate business processes and enable agility. This allows time travel to occur at the VM level and can be achieved regardless of the size of the VM - and with no loss of performance history. Setting up a new testing round can be reduced from hours to minutes.

VM level management at its best

SyncVM, not only enables time travel but it also allows IT and DevOps teams to tackle copy data management challenges, showcasing the benefits of VM-aware storage. Application development teams today experience a slow and inefficient process when trying to refresh VM-based environments with new production data; it requires copying data, identifying target VMs within snapshots and reconfiguring existing VMs to use new data sets.

SyncVM accelerates application development with efficient copy data management at a VM-level, regardless of the VM size and with no loss of performance history. It lets the DevOps team update dozens or hundreds of ‘child’ VMs from a single ‘master’ VM in minutes without reconfiguring storage.

Businesses should be investing in solutions that ease the pains of application recovery and DevOps - reducing their cycle time adds value to the organisation. Organisations that understand the benefits of SyncVM and have visibility at the VM level to quickly recover, develop and test applications within minutes create competitive advantage.

Just like Michael J. Fox, they can travel back in time to fix things in the past that will help improve their future. The skateboard is optional.

Vineet Kakani, Director of Product Management, Tintri