Dell announces new range of security solutions

Dell today announced a new, full range of security solutions, including a new approach to detecting and blocking advanced persistent threats; expanded user security for cloud apps with multi-factor authentication; enhancements to the Dell Data Protection (DDP) suite of data security solutions; management and policy integration across Dell next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), the switch and wireless access point; and new application security services.

The company says the new range of security solutions can meet many of today’s security challenges.

Dell is offering a technology preview of the Dell SonicWALL APT Protection Service at Dell World. This new service - available on both firewalls and email security solutions - scans files of any size and holds potentially malicious unknown files until a verdict can be reached. This solution is built on multi-layered sandbox technologies that use both system emulation and virtualization techniques to detect more threats than competitors’ single engine solutions and leverages the SonicWall GRID, our cloud forensics platform which leverages real time analytics from over 500K connected NGFWs.

The new Dell One Identity Cloud Access Manager 8.1 enables secure access to all internal and cloud-based web applications, enforcing security policies and controls while improving user productivity, and the new version adds SaaS-based, multi-factor authentication via Defender as a Service.

Dell Security Solutions also announced three new solutions to the Dell Data Protection (DDP) portfolio, including Cloud Edition 2.0, Server Encryption and Endpoint Recovery.

Some services, such as the SonicWALL Email Security are available worldwide right now, while others, such as Dell One Identity Cloud Access Manager 8.1 will be available starting October 28.

Full description of new services and their availability can be found on this link.