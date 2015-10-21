Edtech UK aims to accelerate growth of UK's education technology sector

A new organisation by the name of Edtech UK has been founded to promote the education technology (edtech) sector in this country.

The global edtech arena is now worth some £45 billion according to a recent report, and that worth is set to almost triple by the year 2020, reaching an estimated £129 billion according to research from London & Partners and Edtech UK.

The idea is that Edtech UK will help accelerate the growth of the education technology sector, which is already comparable to fintech as one of the swiftest growing areas of the digital economy in this country.

There are now over a thousand edtech startups across the UK, with more than 200 of those based in London – and 10 of the top 20 fastest-growing European edtech firms are from the UK.

Mayor of London Boris Johnson commented: “London has all the ingredients to become the edtech capital of the world – a thriving technology sector, the city is globally recognised for education excellence and a leading financial centre.

“Londoners are also a highly diverse bunch from all over the world and are buzzing with ideas and a desire to learn. I have no doubt that Edtech UK will help drive forward this growing sector in the capital.”

Ian Fordham, chief executive of EdTech UK, further noted: “Edtech has come of age. The UK is home to some of the world’s leading schools, colleges, universities and education businesses.

“Edtech UK will be a pro-active organisation building and accelerating a vibrant education and learning technology sector and leading new developments with our founding partners. It will also be a front door to government, educators, companies and investors from Britain and globally.”

