EE reports flat sales for Q3

EE reported it revenues for this year's third quarter, and no one is pleased. According to a report by The Register, EE’s revenues for the quarter have been flat as the company, once again, promised it would do a better job in customer service in the future.

The company’s operating revenue, combining sales from mobile service, fixed and wholesale business areas, stood at £1.5 billion for Q3, down 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

Turnover in the period was £1.59 billion - down 0.3 per cent from £1.59bn during 2014's third quarter. The operator's mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) metric remained unchanged from last year's figure of £19.10.

Prepaid mobile sales did no better, falling 7.5 per cent to nine million this quarter. However, the biggest losers were definitely broadband connections, whose growth slowed dramatically to 927,000 – adding just 8,000 new subscribers since EE’s second quarter results.

Looking back at Q2, we can see that EE hasn’t really had a wonderful year so far. The growth of the telecom’s broadband business was slowing, with just 35,000 new users in Q2, compared to 50,000 in Q1.

The Q2 report also showed that the network operator’s 4G offering is continuing to develop and was available to 90 per cent of the UK population, marking a growth of 3 per cent compared with the first quarter. EE’s double-speed 4G service, which offers download speeds of up to 60Mbps, has also improved its coverage, reaching more than 70 per cent of the population.

It looks like EE is still far from the company’s vision of becoming the number one service.