EMC and VMWare join forces for new cloud services juggernaut

EMC Corporation and VMWare have today announced plans to combine their respective cloud capabilities into a new cloud services business.

The new business will incorporate existing Virtustream cloud offerings and will be marketed under the Virtustream brand, which will be jointly owned by VMWare and EMC and led by Virtustream CEO Rodney Rogers.

EMC Corporation Chairman and CEO Joe Tucci said: "Through Virtustream, we are addressing the changes in buying patterns and IT cloud operation models that we are seeing in the market. Our customers consistently tell us that they are focused on their IT transformations and journeys to the hybrid cloud. The EMC Federation is now positioned as a complete provider of hybrid cloud offerings."

Virtustream will focus on providing enterprise-centric cloud services, providing a complete spectrum of managed services for on-premises infrastructure and its enterprise-class Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform. According to the press release, the plan is to grow into a multi-billion dollar business "over the next several years."

The new business will incorporate and align the cloud capabilities of EMC Information Infrastructure, VCE, Virtustream and VMware to provide the complete spectrum of on- and off- premises offerings including: VMware vCloud Air, VCE Cloud Managed Services, Virtustream's Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and EMC’s Storage Managed Services and Object Storage Services offerings.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware, said: “The new Virtustream business will feature the industry’s broadest portfolio of hybrid cloud offerings, enabling customers to move all their applications to cloud-based IT environments and seamlessly manage their on-premises and off-premises environments.

"We see tremendous growth opportunities for VMware and EMC with the new Virtustream business, building on the strong momentum of vCloud Air."

Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock