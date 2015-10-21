Google-backed Scalus empowers workers with new workflow platform

Business collaboration tools like Clarizen have been around for some time, but a new entrant to the field is looking to change workflow management and give power back to employees.

Scalus is backed by Google Ventures and turns conversations into actionable, repeatable, automated tasks across apps, teams and organisations, adding accountability and oversight that's missing from other collaboration tools.

"Today's generation grew up on Facebook and demands immediacy and transparency as a default condition. We saw how scaling a business was nearly impossible based on the new way we work, so we created Scalus," says Kristen Koh Goldstein, founder and CEO of Scalus. "The proliferation of cloud apps and distributed teams has exposed how workflows and business processes are siloed. We developed Scalus to help organisations connect disparate systems, easily scale their distributed labor workforce and ensure that teams stay productive and effective".

Scalus isn't a linear platform where you insert a task and check off when it's complete. It includes a workflow tracking system which holds employees accountable for each aspect of a project. It also allows employees to make additions to tasks, and offer up ideas that they may be reluctant to share in a busy office.

The Scalus platform allows companies to automate distributed systems, automatically folding in daily activity and workflow. Compared to other collaboration and task management products on the market, Scalus is designed to uncover the real value of work. The platform strengthens accountability, connects the dots between business processes, automates and audits task management and lets workers avoid bottlenecks throughout the organisation.

Features of the platform include the ability to track and manage recurring and repeating tasks; plus visibility into every task to identify bottlenecks, take action and eliminate dead-end work flows. It offers bi-directional task management across the internal systems and corporate email, and transparency across all levels of an organisation.

Scalus is able to transform lists of tasks into a repeatable process to improve efficiency and scale, and it can integrate with communication platforms such as Slack and Chatter. It also allows collaboration with internal and external teams without everyone having to be a user. It helps companies with compliance too thanks to an immediate auto-generating audit trail.

