Microsoft handed award for going green

The environment is news these days with phrases like "climate change" and "carbon footprint" appearing regularly in the news.

It's important stuff, given we don't yet have another planet to flee to - "Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves", said Carl Sagan.

That means we have to be kind to our home. The Environmental Protection Agency hands out awards to companies who work to protect our planet, and Microsoft is a recent recipient.

"Today, we are honored to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognised Microsoft as a Green Power Partner of the Year in its 2015 Green Power Leadership Awards. This award recognises partners who distinguish themselves through their use of green power, leadership, overall energy strategy and impact on the green power market", says Rob Bernard, chief environmental strategist at Microsoft.

Microsoft joins Apple and several other organisations, including the NHL, as a "Green Power Partner of the Year" winner.

"These organisations are leading the way in cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, acting on climate change, and protecting public health by using billions of kilowatt-hours of green power annually,” says EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. “The Green Power Leadership Award winners demonstrate that green power is a smart and accessible business investment that reduces emissions while growing the renewable energy market and spurring innovation".

Microsoft touts that it is using wind power, solar power, hydro-electric and smart buildings in its efforts to help the environment. We aren't there yet, but it's good to see some companies getting started in this effort.

Image Credit: potowizard / Shutterstock