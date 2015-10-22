Apple's digital news aggregator, Apple News, launched in the UK today.

Among the publishers joining Apple News right off the bat are the BBC, Telegraph, Guardian, Sun and Sky News. Other newspaper launch partners include the Times, Financial Times, the Economist and Daily Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror, The Guardian writes in a report.

Condé Nast, Immediate Media, Hearst and Time are also on board. According to the report, Apple doesn't want its users to waste time browsing around countless news outlets, when they could do all their news reading on one place.

“Apple News collects all the stories you want to read, from top news sources, based on topics you’re most interested in — so you no longer need to move from app to app to stay informed,” The Guardian cites an Apple spokesman.

Apple News is set to replace Apple Newstand, and will become available with the iOS 9.1 update.

“The ways consumers access content and news is changing hugely with digital advancements, highlighting the need for traditional media owners to ensure they adapt with consumers,” said Chris Russell, product director at Trinity Mirror.

The publisher will be adding 27 of its titles on the service, including the Mirror, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo.

“We hope that being part of Apple News will help us reach new audiences, as well as offering our readers more choice in how they consume content.”

Digital news is another battlefield where tech giants are clashing. Facebook has recently announced it wants to bypass the media, by offering their stories to its users directly on the newsfeed, withouth the need to actually visit the media.

Also, last month Samsung inked a strategic partnership with European publisher Axel Springer to build aggregated news content for European users of its devices, Tech Crunch reminds.