BlackBerry details just how private and secure the Priv phone will be

BlackBerry has been talking more about how its upcoming Priv handset delivers security and privacy for Android users, and will help keep business data secure.

In a blog post, Alex Manea, who is Director of BlackBerry Security, explained the various secure facets of the Priv, including BlackBerry's 'Hardware Root of Trust' which refers to the manufacturing process whereby cryptographic keys are introduced to the device hardware at a fundamental level.

Manea further discussed the presence of Verified Boot and Secure Bootchain, meaning embedded keys are on board to verify the hardware and software (OS and apps) as it fires up to ensure no one's messed with anything.

He also noted that the handset would benefit from a hardened Linux kernel boasting a number of patches and tweaks to improve security, and full disk encryption which is FIPS 140-2 compliant and is switched on by default.

And, of course, the phone utilises BlackBerry's secure network and BES12, the enterprise mobility management platform.

BlackBerry's new DTEK application is also on board which performs security tasks such as monitoring which apps access your personal data, and rates the overall security of your device based on considerations such as the apps you’ve installed and your encryption settings. It will even make recommendations to improve privacy and security levels.

The BlackBerry Priv is already up for pre-order with Carphone Warehouse, and the SIM-free version is priced at £580.

Check out our Blackberry Priv hub for everything that businesses need to know about the smartphone.