HP to shut down its cloud business for good

Hewlett-Packard is going to shut down its cloud business, and this time it means it. Seriously.

The company's executive, Bill Hilf, wrote a guest blog post on the HP blog, where he announced that the Helion service will be put out of its misery on January 31 2016.

"We will sunset our HP Helion Public Cloud offering on January 31, 2016,” he writes.

Instead, the company will focus on turning its hardware gear into the building blocks for private enterprise clouds.

“As we have before, we will help our customers design, build and run the best cloud environments suited to their needs - based on their workloads and their business and industry requirements,” he adds.

“To support this new model, we will continue to aggressively grow our partner ecosystem and integrate different public cloud environments. To enable this flexibility, we are helping customers build cloud-portable applications based on HP Helion OpenStack® and the HP Helion Development Platform.”

According to the blog post, Hewlett-Packard will expand its support for Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure – two clouds that have run the IT titan out of town.

“We also support our PaaS customers wherever they want to run our Cloud Foundry platform – in their own private clouds, in our managed cloud, or in a large-scale public cloud such as AWS or Azure.”

“All of these are key elements in helping our customers transform into a hybrid, multi-cloud IT world,” Hilf boldly states.

“We will continue to innovate and grow in our areas of strength, we will continue to help our partners and to help develop the broader open cloud ecosystem, and we will continue to listen to our customers to understand how we can help them with their entire end-to-end IT strategies.”