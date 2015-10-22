Retailers are struggling to unify offline and online experiences

A strong majority of retailers feel their current technology and infrastructure is preventing them from moving forward with new omnichannel solutions, a new survey has shown.

The survey, done by cloud-based financials firm NetSuite and conducted by RSR Research, also shows that retailers face significant challenges getting new technologies rolled out to stores. A problem is also in helping employees respond to informed, smartphone-enabled shoppers.

That ‘strong majority’ includes 95 per cent of retailers, which agree that the store and the digital experience must be brought together for a continuous, seamless experience.

The findings also include that 77 per cent of retailers believe their legacy point-of-sale (POS) is preventing them from providing a consistent customer experience across channels, while 78 per cent report getting new technologies rolled out to stores is a top challenge.

Moreover, 94 per cent of retailers say inventory insight across all channels is important, while 95 per cent say real-time visibility into customer activity across all channels is important.

Today’s highly connected consumers expect fluid and relevant interactions where their information with the brand is never lost across channels. Unfortunately, too many retailers still treat the in-store experience as completely separate from the online experience which frustrates customers and prevents retailers from capitalizing on opportunities for cross-sell, upsell and improved customer loyalty.

