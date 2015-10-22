Tech specialists earn a third more than other employees

If you want to earn more money than your friends, consider a career in tech.

Median gross annual earnings for tech specialists in 2014 were £36,600, new figures published this week by Tech Partnership show.

This represents more than one third (35 per cent) higher than the level for all full-time employees, a follow-up press release reads.

In the three out of the four broad occupational groups into which they fall, tech specialists earn more than their non-tech counterparts, the figures, based on analysis of Office of National Statistics data show.

“This is particularly marked in more senior occupations”, the release adds: “Tech specialists operating at Manager, Director and Senior Official level earn 60 per cent more than non-tech specialists at an equivalent level.”

There are also discrepancies in terms of location and gender – one in four tech businesses are located in London, and almost half in London and the South East. There, tech specialists out-earn their equivalents elsewhere by 19 per cent.

While salaries for tech specialists are generally higher in the tech industry itself – a premium of 6% across the UK as a whole – non-tech firms in London and the North East are paying more highly than tech firms.

In terms of the gender gap – 17 per cent of people employed in tech specialist roles are women. Even though women in tech earn more than women doing other jobs, they take home 15 per cent less than their male counterparts (£32,000 median annual earnings vs £37,700 for men).

Finally, tech specialists who make a career in the discipline can expect to see their earnings rise with age. Those under 24 earn £20,700, but peak salaries are taken home by those aged 45 – 54: £42,200.

The full bulletin is available for download on this link.