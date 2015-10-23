Using machine learning to help fight fraud

Data is an essential part of combating and preventing fraud, but many organisations lack the data science and engineering teams needed to allow them to exploit the information they have effectively.

Big data company Feedzai is launching its new Data Science Studio software that uses artificially intelligent, machine-based learning to help prevent fraud.

Non-technical and business teams within organisations using Feedzai's Data Science Studio can build, deploy and manage predictive analytics models to unlock the power of big data. The Feedzai platform includes all the essential tools they need to manage fraud and risk.

"Data continues to provide both opportunities and hurdles for businesses of all sizes and across all industries because analysing complex data requires a deep understanding of data science, software engineering and big data principles," says Nuno Sebastiao, CEO of Feedzai. "By putting a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use environment for data science modeling in the hands of all the teams and people who need it, we’re democratising big data for our customers".

Accessible via the cloud or on-premise, Data Science Studio includes all the essential components to develop and manage predictive analytics to make commerce safe. Feedzai enables businesses to accurately analyse the large volumes of information they produce every day to keep their customers' data and transactions safe at any place or moment in time.

The machine learning platform transforms the management of risk and fraud into a real-time decision science to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraudulent activity. You can find out more about Feedzai's fraud prevention technology on the company's website.

Image Credit: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock