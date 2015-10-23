Xiaomi is no longer China's biggest smartphone maker

The so-called “Chinese Apple”, Xiaomi, has long held the title of the country’s most popular smartphone manufacturer, which has helped the company build a positive image in the country, as well as abroad.

However, according to data from market research company Canalys, for the first time in its history, Huawei has in the last quarter become the smartphone maker with the largest number of shipments in the country.

To be more precise, they have managed to ship 81 per cent more phones compared to the same period last year. The success should be credited to the new flagship smartphone models Huawei P8 and the Mate S.

At the same time, the sales of Xiaomi devices have significantly dropped.

For Xiaomi, this news is probably particularly worrying, as it ruins the company’s image as the firm with unstoppable growth, even before they actually started expanding worldwide.

Canalys hasn't revealed yet the full figures, which it promises to do so end of the month.

So far, both Xiaomi and Huawei were seen as the companies that managed to dethrone Samsung in the country, together with Apple. While Apple attacked Samsung’s high-end phones, Xiaomi and Huawei were in charge of dethroning Samsung in the mid-range and low-end departments.

Xiaomi is a relatively young smartphone company, which owes its success to selling relatively good smartphones for a relatively lower price. However, it seems that the rise of other manufacturers, many offering pretty much the same price tags, is starting to put the pressure on Xiaomi.