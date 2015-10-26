Facebook signs "ground breaking" deal with RBS

Facebook at Work, the social network’s business version, has signed an agreement with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), bringing the service to 100,000 of its staff.

The deal, dubbed “ground breaking partnership” by RBS will “allow employees to communicate faster and more efficiently”, the bank said in a press release.

“As well as using it on their desktop computers, employees will also be able to download it to their phones and tablets so that they can keep track of work when they are on the move.”

According to the press release, the bank’s employees have already tested the network and the results have shown it to be a success. The staff were “able to work much more efficiently together, answer customer questions faster, update other colleagues on their work in a much more engaging way and source a far wider range of ideas for on-going projects”, it says.

“I’ve already been using Facebook At Work while we test it and it’s been so useful – allowing me to exchange information and ideas quickly and securely with all my team on a wide range of projects,” said Simon McNamara, RBS Chief Administrative Officer. “I’m excited about how bringing people together from all across the bank through Facebook At Work can help our employees do their job better – whether it’s being able to find answers to customer queries much faster or helping us come up with bright new ideas.”

No financial details have been released, nor has RBS outlined how Facebook at Work will operate in terms of compliance within the regulatory framework.