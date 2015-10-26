Irish teenager arrested for TalkTalk hack

The Metropolitan Police have released a statement saying that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, in relation to the recent TalkTalk cyber attack.

He has been arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences and is currently being questioned by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

According to the statement released earlier today, this is a joint investigation between the PSNI and the Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Unit (MPCCU), with a search of the boy's house still ongoing,.

The attack on TalkTalk was described by the company as "significant and sustained" and involved the potential theft of personal data from the broadband supplier's four million UK customers.

The industry has not reacted well to news of the breach - TalkTalk's third in the past 12 months - with various business leaders calling for action to tackle cyber crime and MPs vowing to launch an inquiry into the attack.

But the bad news doesn't end there for TalkTalk, as it is now facing a huge compensation bill which could be steep enough to put it out of business. According to a recent report in The Daily Star, customers affected could be in line for a payout up to £1,000.