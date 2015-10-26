Oracle and Intel join up to poach IBM Power customers

Oracle and Intel are partnering up in a bid to tempt customers away from what the companies describe as aging IBM Power systems.

The new scheme, jointly funded by Oracle and Intel, goes by the name of ‘Exa Your Power’, and wants to see IBM Power customers migrate their Oracle Database across to Oracle Engineered Systems driven by Intel Xeon processors.

The firm said that its Oracle Exadata was built from the ground up to fully optimise the performance and cost efficiency of running Oracle, and thousands of customers have already shifted their databases across to Oracle Engineered Systems.

If you are a qualified customer, the Exa Your Power program offers a completely free database migration proof of concept, with a customised report detailing the process and test results, showing how the transition could reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Ashish Mahadwar, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Business Group, CSC, commented: “CSC has successfully migrated dozens of customers’ enterprise workloads to Oracle Engineered Systems as a part of our Digital Transformation Services. We recently migrated an Oracle Database for a major insurance provider from IBM Power 7 to an Exadata X5 engineered system as a Proof of Concept.

“Our test results showed their Siebel Application running four-to-ten times faster and their ETL Processes running up to 12-times faster on the Exadata. The customer was very impressed by the scale of the benefits and the ease of migration and is now working with CSC on a major Exadata deployment.”

Karen Sigman, vice president, Oracle Platform Business, added: “Working together with Intel and our partners, we have helped thousands of enterprises quickly and easily move their Oracle database from their legacy systems to Oracle Engineered Systems. This is an extension of our partnership focused on helping our customers achieve better performance, lower costs and better security.”