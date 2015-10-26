Tesla brings the Autopilot to UK and Europe

A few days after it was released in the United States, the Autopilot feature for certain Tesla Model S cars became available on some roads in Europe and the United Kingdom.

This makes Japan the only country where Teslas can be bought, but can’t use the Autopilot service, as the country is still reviewing the necessary regulations.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news via twitter: “Regulatory approvals received, so Autopilot rolling out to all countries! (Excluding Japan, which is still under review)”, he wrote.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/657685372579745793

The update is made over-the-air, meaning the car doesn’t need to be taken to a shop for the update. However, not all cars can have it. When asked if Autopilot hardware could be installed in older Model S vehicles, Musk said the amount of physical change needed was "enormous - like a spinal cord transplant, would cost less and work better with a new car", IBTimes wrote in a report.

Ten days ago, Tesla brought the Autopilot feature to its cars. The company stressed that the feature is still in beta, and that the drivers should keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

“The whole Tesla fleet acts like a network. When one car learns something they all learn it,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. “As … more people enable autopilot, the information about how to drive is uploaded to the network. Each driver is effectively an expert trainer in how the autopilot should work.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said an update, called Autopilot 1.01, would be coming soon and include "curve speed adaption [sic], controller smoothness, better lane holding on poor roads, improved fleet learning".