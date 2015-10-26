Tor browser brings increased privacy to iOS 9

The release of iOS 9 meant a lot of things to a lot a people. For Tor it means that the privacy-focused browser will finally be able to make its way to iPhones around the world.

No particular timetable has been set out, but an iOS version of the anonymising browser is on the cards.

In fact, it is more than just the Tor browser that's on the way - "there are a bunch of pieces in the works", according to developer Nathan Freitas. Bringing Tor tools to iOS 9 will bring Apple's mobile devices in line with Android, and it's all thanks to new capabilities in the latest version of the operating system.

Talking to the Daily Dot, Freitas said: "iOS has some new capabilities in it. You can create a device-wide virtual private network, and it can be a Tor-based VPN. So we can create an Orbot-like service on iOS 9, which is exciting."

What this means is that Tor's famous anonymisation can be shared to other apps, not just the browser itself. This opens up the possibility of routing chats, emails, and any other traffic through the Tor network so all manner of apps can take advantage of the privacy options.

