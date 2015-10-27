Intel becomes the hunter with new security strategy at FOCUS 15

The cyber security landscape has changed dramatically in recent months and, as Intel's senior vice president and general manager Chris Young announced at today's FOCUS 15 keynote, "we’re going to change right along with it."

Chris spoke of the need to "move faster to deal with problems, communicate effectively and deal with new technologies" as well as empower organisations to resolve more threats, faster and with fewer resources.

This is certainly very relevant for businesses at the moment, as high-profile breaches seem to be dominating news headlines on a weekly basis, the recent TalkTalk attack being a prime example. And if you take into account the current skills gap in the industry (something which was mentioned several times during the keynote) the concept of doing more with less will appeal to all businesses.

The number of threats is also increasing dramatically. McAfee Labs says it is now seeing nearly 500,000 new threats every day. Although not all of these threats will be effective, the pure volume hides the threats that matter the most, i.e. "the one per cent of attacks that really matter." So, to counter that, Intel is going on the offensive with its Threat Defense Lifecycle (TDL), an integrated security system that focuses on the endpoint and the cloud, enabling businesses to more aggressively defend against targeted attacks.

Chris Young said: "The rising volume and complexity of attacks presents a vicious cycle of challenges for organisations and makes speed and efficiency critical. With a rapidly expanding attack surface and a shortage of relevant talent and expertise, defenders need to win on visibility into events, simplified management and capabilities that empower teams to close the loop on attacks in progress - faster, more effectively and with fewer resources."

So, how will this work? Well, whereas in the past when most security vendors just concentrated on protection, the threat defense lifecycle supplements this with detection and correction. By unifying the three, security then has the ability to evolve and learn in a cycle that improves over time, helping organisations become more effective at blocking threats, identifying compromises and implementing solutions.

Analytics plays a large role. Intel's chief information security officer made a cameo appearance on stage at the keynote and talked about using analytics to "hunt the bad guys." He said: "We are actively going out and essentially attacking our network just like attackers would," which shortens the span between detection and correction.

This thought was echoed later on in the keynote by Brian Dye, head of products at Intel, who highlighted how data sources and threat intelligence both feed into centralised analytics, which then enables real-time hunting.

The industry may be changing at a rapid pace, but Intel is certainly doing its best to keep up and adopting a more aggressive approach may be exactly what's needed. As Brian Dye alluded to, it's much better to be the hunter, than the hunted.