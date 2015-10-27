Intel FOCUS keynote: Personalisation and a new approach to security

Intel's FOCUS Security conference kicked off this morning in Las Vegas with Chris Young, senior vice president and general manager of Intel Security, leading the keynote address to a packed audience in the beautiful Palazza hotel.

The keynote focused on the way Intel is overhauling its strategy and approach to cyber security in order to keep up with an ever-changing industry, in a period where "keeping your enterprise safe is harder than ever"

Since last year, he said, it is no longer a question of 'if' you will get hacked, but 'when' and now, thanks to string of high-profile breaches, security is at the forefront of people's minds, dominating conversations "from the White House to your dinner table." As Chris put it: "The world is changing and we’re going to change right along with it."

The threat landscape has indeed changed in the last 12 months and one aspect that Chris highlighted was the growing personalisation of attacks. We are being targeted by more threats than ever before, many more of which are coming from within organisations themselves and the growth of connected devices means security is now very much a personal concern.

And sticking with the idea of personalisation, that's also then new approach Intel is taking with its customers. There were lots of references to putting people first and solving the specific problems that their customers have rather than just selling general solutions.

We heard from several representatives from other companies as well, the most interesting being Vanessa Pegueros, chief information security officer of Docusign. She put forward the idea that many executives simply don't understand how fundamental security is to the success of their business, citing Ashley Madison as an example of a company that was selling privacy, but didn't fully appreciate the importance of security.

Other key themes included Intel's new and improved Threat Defense Lifecycle, the idea of going on the offensive rather than just sticking to defense and, of course, the importance of the cloud, all of which I'll be taking a closer look at in future articles.