Surveillance fears mean businesses don't want to keep data in UK or US

It seems that many organisations are now wanting to shift their data out of the UK and the US, thanks to concerns about surveillance and privacy.

This news comes courtesy of Artmotion (a data hosting provider), which questioned 1000 IT decision-makers in this country and the States, subsequently producing a report entitled Defending Data Privacy.

The headline figure is that 76 per cent of respondents said they would move their company's data to another country, away from the UK or US, due to privacy concerns.

There is, apparently, a potential mass exodus of data on the cards thanks to government spying, which has been an increasing concern ever since Snowden first made his revelations.

Almost one in five of those surveyed in the UK said they are no longer willing to keep their data in this country, and the number was even higher for the US, where the NSA is causing even more panic over privacy.

Organisations are now looking to countries with stronger data protection regulations, the foremost of which include Switzerland and Canada.

Mateo Meier, chief executive of Artmotion, commented: “By choosing to move their information away from the UK and US, IT decision makers are voting in favour of data privacy. They are telling the government that strong encryption and data security are vital parts of an organisation’s core business strategy, both in terms of defending their customers’ rights, and in protecting their own corporate assets.

“At the end of the day, privacy is a right. Customers want it, and businesses should want to provide it. The only question for IT departments is – how?”